Storm Team 11: A bright afternoon, warming up

Good morning!

Today

Today will be another bright and beautiful one. Temperatures will be warmer today than yesterday thanks to southerly winds. Expect a high near 68 degrees today.



Tonight

Partly cloudy skies are in store with a low near 45 degrees.



Monday

Not as cold as a start for Monday, but still chilly as you head out the door. High temperatures will continue to warm up into the low to mid 70s.



Big Picture

A system moves fairly close to our region here over the next few days, but not close enough. A few showers and clouds are possible for southeastern Kentucky over the next couple days, but most in the Tri-Cities will continue to see the sunshine for most of the week ahead. Each and everyday temperatures will climb a few degrees, eventually into the upper 70s mid-week. The next system will pass through the area Friday and Saturday. This will bring scattered showers to the area.



Have a great day!