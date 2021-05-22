Storm Team 11: A bit more cloud cover today, but still warmer than average

WEEKEND WEATHER

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today, with more passing clouds later in the afternoon. High temperatures will warm near 86 degrees today. We will warm near 88 degrees on Sunday. Although sunshine will be around, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Sunday.

HEAT CONTINUES

Above average temperatures are the big story over the next week. Early next week, we will near, and possible break, record high temperatures in the Tri-Cities.

MOISTURE RETURNS

With some moisture returning today, more clouds will be around later. There may be enough moisture Sunday and Monday to kick off a stray shower or thunderstorm. Rain chances continue next week with best chances towards the end as the next system moves in.