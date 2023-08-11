Foggy Morning

Watch out for areas of thick fog this morning as visibility will be reduced at times less than ¼ of a mile. The rest of the day will be nice with seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 80’s and just a few scattered showers possible late this afternoon.

Forecast Today

Nice Weekend Change

August warmth is making a comeback with mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains. Scattered storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

Next Weather Maker

A widespread chance for rain and storms will move into the region Monday afternoon into Monday evening. Lingering storms will be possible through Tuesday morning.

Rain Chances

7 Day Forecast

