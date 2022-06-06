Forecast

Warm Day

Looking great this morning with a very mild start. Expect a mainly dry afternoon, while we could see some stray showers move in later this evening. Scattered showers and storms will likely hold off until overnight.

Monday Forecast

Temperatures are perfect with 50’s and 60’s this morning, followed by low to mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains this afternoon.

Monday Highs

Wet mid-week

Scattered showers and a few storms are back Tuesday. Wet weather becomes even more likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances Monday into Tuesday

Rain chances this week

Weekend Outlook

Friday is looking good with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Another system moves in Friday night into Saturday bringing back those scattered showers and storms. A few spotty showers are possible on Sunday.

