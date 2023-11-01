The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a cold afternoon high of 44 degrees under mostly sunny skies today.

Freeze warnings will go back into effect overnight into Thursday morning for northeast Tennessee valleys. Wednesday night we will see mostly clear skies with a freezing low of 23 degrees. Record lows could be set overnight.

Thursday will be sunny but cool. The high will be 52 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low of 27 degrees.

Temperatures will warm a bit more on Friday under mostly sunny skies. The high will be 60 degrees. Friday night will be clear and cold with a low of 30 degrees.

On Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with a high of around 65 degrees. We will stay clear Saturday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Remember that Daylight Saving Time ends overnight. This means you need to set manual clocks back one hour before going to bed. Also, remember to change out all batteries in both your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 67 degrees. It will be clear and cool Sunday night with a low of 43 degrees.

We will keep the streak of dry weather and sunshine going into Monday with a high of 69 degrees.

Next Tuesday we will see clouds on the increase with a 20% chance of showers late. The high will remain mild at 68 degrees.

Have a great and safe rest of your afternoon.