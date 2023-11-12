The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mainly clear skies for the rest of the overnight. The low will be 34 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 62 degrees as temperatures start to warm back up to seasonable.
Monday night will be clear and chilly with a low of 32 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 65 degrees.
We will continue to see mainly clear skies through Tuesday night with a low of 33 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 59 degrees.
Clouds will start to push back into the region Wednesday night with a low of 35 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies will linger through Thursday night with a low of 44 degrees.
Rain is back in the forecast on Friday with a 60% chance of rain lasting through the majority of the day. The high will be 64 degrees.
Rain will continue through Friday night with a low of 42 degrees.
Showers will taper off early Saturday morning with a 20% chance of rain. Skies will clear through the day with a high of 55 degrees.
And for next Sunday, mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast with a high of 57 degrees.
Have a great rest of the weekend.