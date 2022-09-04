Happy Sunday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until early morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Labor Day: Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday Night: Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.