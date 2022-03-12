Happy Saturday. Here is your snowy Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Snow showers, mainly before noon. Temperature falling to around 27 by 1 pm. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Wind chill values between 5 and 15 early. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon and stay warm.