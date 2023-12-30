A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 4 pm this afternoon for the mountains of eastern Tennessee. This includes Johnson, Carter, Unicoi, and Greene counties.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a 40% chance of snow showers through Saturday afternoon under cloudy skies. The high will be cold at 38 degrees.

Snow totals will be mainly in the higher elevations (above 2,000 feet) with about 0.5-1 inch of snow possible across the mountain ridges through this afternoon. Lower elevation will likely not see any accumulation due to the very dry nature of the snow.

The stubborn clouds will stick around this evening and overnight with a low of 30 degrees.

On New Year’s Eve, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with seasonal temperatures. The high will be 50 degrees. Some drizzle/mountain flurries will be possible towards the evening hours. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for New Year’s Eve overnight as we ring in the new year with a low of 30 degrees.

New Year’s Day will be cloudy and cold with a high of 38 degrees. There will be a 30% chance of snow showers across the mountains as we head through Monday night. The low Monday night will be 25 degrees with snow showers at times.

Some lingering mountain flurries could be possible through early Tuesday morning. The rest of the day we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 45 degrees. Mainly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Wednesday the clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 46 degrees. We will hold onto clouds as we head into Wednesday evening with a low of 30 degrees.

Thursday morning could be a mess potentially with a 60% chance of snow showers mainly across the mountains as the lower elevations will dry out quickly. The system should start to pull out by the afternoon. The high will be 42 degrees.

Next Friday will be sunny but chilly with a high of 45 degrees.

Have a great Saturday.