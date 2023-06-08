The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy and hazy skies. The low will be near 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast Friday with a high near 76 degrees. Partly cloudy and hazy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 49 degrees.

Saturday looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies and a high near 83 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon into the evening. The high will be near 83 degrees. Showers are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high on Monday will be mild at 76 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a chance of rain. The low will be 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees. Scattered showers stick around for the first part of our Tuesday night. The low will be 60 degrees.

Sun and clouds forecast for Wednesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 80 degrees.

Next Thursday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Have a great night.