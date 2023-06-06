The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for smoky and hazy conditions to continue. Air quality is moderate across the viewing area. This means if you are unusually sensitive to smoke particles, you should consider reducing the time spent outdoors. Otherwise clouds will be on the increase overnight with a low near 58 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Look for an increase in clouds Wednesday morning with a 70% chance of showers Wednesday afternoon and night. The high Wednesday will be cooler at 70 degrees. Skies will clear late Wednesday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high near 73 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 45 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds are in store Friday with a high near 78 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 49 degrees.

Saturday looks nice right now with mostly sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of rain towards the evening hours. The high will be near 84 degrees. Showers are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of showers. The high on Monday will be mild at 76 degrees. Skies will gradually clear Monday night. The low will be 53 degrees.

Next Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 78 degrees.

Have a great night.