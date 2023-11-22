Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies to stick around for the remainder of the day along with a 30% chance of a few showers through the afternoon. The high will be cool at 50 degrees.

The stubborn clouds will gradually clear through the evening leading to cold temperatures for the start of our Thanksgiving. The low will be 32 degrees.

After the cold start, Thanksgiving Day looks sunny with a high of 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 56 degrees. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a high of 54 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers late. The high will be 57 degrees. Cloudy skies with a few showers possible Sunday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a 20% chance for a few mountain flurries and drizzle. The high will be cold at 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 42 degrees. In addition, we will see a 40% chance of a few snow showers late.

Have a safe and healthy rest of your afternoon.