Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a mostly cloudy and chilly Wednesday afternoon and evening. A breeze at times will make it feel a little cooler.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with some areas of patchy ice possible in the mountains where recent snow has fallen. The low will be 26 degrees. Some of the mountain locations with fresh snow will fall to the teens.

Thursday will be filled with sunshine and a high of 53 degrees. Thursday night will feature passing clouds and a low of 33 degrees.

Friday looks mild with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. The high will be a mild 60 degrees. Clouds will move return Friday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Saturday will feature passing clouds with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be a very mild 65 degrees. Showers will be possible at times on Saturday night. The low will be 47 degrees.

Sunday will feature a powerful line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the region through the afternoon hours. A few storms could be on the stronger side with isolated damaging wind gusts possible. In addition to the storms, we will see periods of locally heavy rainfall throughout the day. The high will be 57 degrees.

With cooler air spilling in behind the front the mountains could see another chance of snow Sunday night. Little to no accumulation is expected. The low will be 27 degrees.

Monday will be chilly with abundant sunshine. The high will be 47 degrees. Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 29 degrees.

Tuesday we will see sunny skies with a high of 53 degrees.

Next Wednesday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with a high of 59 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.