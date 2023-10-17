Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a slow and gradual clearing of the cloud cover this afternoon with a high of 59 degrees. Tuesday night we will see fair skies with a cold low of 38 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We will experience a slight warmup Wednesday into Thursday along with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 68 degrees. Expect fair skies Wednesday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 69 degrees. Thursday night clouds will be on the increase across the region. The low will be 49 degrees.

Rain returns to the area Friday with another storm system moving into the region. The chance of rain will be 80% with a high of 60 degrees. Friday night we will see showers at times with a low of 45 degrees.

Saturday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers into the afternoon with cloudy skies. The high will be 58 degrees. Saturday night, we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 40 degrees.

Sunday, we will see partly cloudy skies in the evening under partly cloudy skies. The high will be 62 degrees.

Next Monday we will continue to warm to around 65 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Have a great afternoon.