Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a slow and gradual clearing of the cloud cover this evening with a cold low of 38 degrees.

We will experience a slight warmup Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 66 degrees. Expect fair skies Wednesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Thursday we will see increasing clouds with a high of 68 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of a passing shower. Thursday night we will see showers under mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 48 degrees.

Widespread rain returns to the area Friday with another storm system moving into the region. The chance of rain will be 70% with a high of 57 degrees. Friday night we will see showers at times with a low of 42 degrees.

Saturday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers into the afternoon with cloudy skies. The high will be 60 degrees. Saturday night, we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 42 degrees.

Sunday, we will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 60 degrees. Sunday night we will see fair skies with a low of 39 degrees.

Monday we will continue to warm to around 65 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Next Tuesday we will stay mild with mostly sunny skies and a high of 66 degrees.

Have a great night.