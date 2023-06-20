The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for showers will continue at times through the overnight. The low will be 63 degrees.

The summer solstice and longest day of the year, arrives Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, we will be looking at a 50% chance of rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder with a high of 78 degrees.

Showers will continue through the evening hours Wednesday overnight. The low will be 63 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 76 degrees.

Showers and storms Thursday evening. The low will be 63 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Friday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 63 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 82 degrees.

A few showers early on Saturday night with partly cloudy skies otherwise. The low will be 64 degrees.

Sunday, partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of isolated shower or storm through the afternoon. The high will be back to average around 85 degrees.

Increasing clouds are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Next Monday we start the workweek with more scattered showers and storms. The rain chance will be 50%. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great rest of your evening!