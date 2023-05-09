Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for gradual clearing of the cloud cover this evening. Cooler temperatures overnight and light winds will lead to the development of some patchy fog. The low will be 50 degrees.

Wednesday looks to be the best day of the week weather-wise with lots of sunshine. The humidity will be lower as well. The high will be 80 degrees. Wednesday night we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 52 degrees.

Thursday the heat and humidity return which will lead to a slight chance of shower and thunderstorm activity, especially across the mountain zones. The high will be 82 degrees. Skies will remain partly cloudy with a low of 55 degrees.

Friday we will see the chance of a few scattered showers and storms. The high will be 83 degrees. Friday night we will see partly cloudy skies. The low will be 58 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely through the weekend.

Saturday the rain chance will be 50% with a mild high of 83 degrees. Saturday night scattered showers and storms continue. The low will be 60 degrees.

Mother’s Day looks wet with a 50% rain chance. The high will be 84 degrees. Scattered showers continue Sunday evening. The low will be 60 degrees.

Monday we start the work week with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 82.

Rain and storm coverage decreases into Tuesday. The rain chance will be 40% with a high of 77 degrees.

Have a great evening.