The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies as rain continues for the rest of the evening.

Skies will start to clear late as showers taper off. The low tonight will be 52 degrees.

Sunday will start off with some patchy fog through the morning with sunny skies for the whole day! The high tomorrow will be 78 degrees.

It will be perfect to get outside and enjoy the many festivals across the region!

Fair skies are on tap Sunday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Overall, we are in for a nice and dry week overall!

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a mild high of 81 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 81 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are on tap for Tuesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a high of 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Cloudy skies for Thursday night as showers taper off with a low of 53 degrees.

Scattered showers move back into the region Friday with of high of 76 degrees.

And for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a quick shower. The high will be 75 degrees.

Have a great rest of your weekend!