The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies as rain starts to taper off later on this afternoon. The high will be 59 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night as scattered showers taper off. The low will be 47 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers on Saturday with cloudy skies. The high will be 63 degrees. There will be a 70% chance of rain.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers through the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. The high will be 63 degrees.

partly cloudy skies are forecast Sunday night with a low of 42 degrees.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a high of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 52 degrees.

Tuesday night rain will make its way back into the region with a low of 32 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast as showers and cold temperatures continue on Wednesday. There is a 30% chance of snow showers.

Skies will clear Wednesday night with a chilly low of 27 degrees.

And for next Thursday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 52 degrees.