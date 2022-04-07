The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with showers ending. The low will be near 38 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of showers. The high will be cool at 52 degrees. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the mountain counties of east Tennessee from 2 PM Friday to 2 AM Saturday. Snow will fall across the higher elevations with as much as 2 to 6 inches by Saturday.

The rest of the area will see a chance of rain and snow showers Friday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 70% chance of rain and snow showers. The high will be 46 degrees.

Clouds linger Saturday night with a low near 30 degrees. Frost will be possible early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 58 to 60 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 74 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with a low near 53 and a high on Tuesday near 76 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday into Thursday with a high on Wednesday near 79 and 76 for a high on Thursday.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s.

Have an amazing rest of your Thursday.