Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 3 pm and 5 pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Independence Day: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 88. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

