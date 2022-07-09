Good Saturday morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.