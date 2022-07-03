Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low of around 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Independence Day: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 88. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. The chance of precipitation is 60%.