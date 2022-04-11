Good evening. Here is your forecast update.

Your Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a 50% chance of scattered showers and t-storms overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will remain with a low of 50.

A 50% chance of showers and storms stick with us into the early morning hours of our Tuesday due to the progression of a warm front lifting northward. Otherwise, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a high of 73.

Tuesday night we will have partly cloudy skies with a low of 52.

A few scattered showers and t-storms are possible throughout our Wednesday. Rain chance 30%. The high will be 80.

Wednesday night a few showers will be possible, otherwise, the skies will remain partly cloudy with a low will be 56.

Thursday will be the best chance of rain by far with a 60% chance of showers and t-storms thanks to the passage of a cold front. A few of these could be on the strong to severe side. The main threat would be damaging winds greater than 60 mph! The high will be around 70. Skies will likely remain mostly cloudy.

Thursday night the low will be 42 under mostly clear skies.

Sunshine returns to the region on Good Friday and the start of Passover. The high will be mild around 70.

Friday night the low will be 45 under partly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible.

Saturday scattered showers return with a 50% rain chance. The high will be 70. Otherwise, the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Saturday night the low will be 46 under partly cloudy skies. A few showers could be possible.

A few showers will be possible in the morning hours of Easter Sunday so keep that in mind if you are going to an Easter Sunrise service. The rest of the afternoon looks drier with a high of 72.

Sunday night the low will be 45 under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will be possible.

We look to start off the workweek with scattered showers and storms. Rain chance 50%. The high will be cooler at 68 under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great rest of your evening.