The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for sun and clouds for the rest of the afternoon as much-needed rain starts to move back into the region Friday evening. There will be a 90% chance of rain with a high of 70 degrees.

Rain continues through Friday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday morning with a 30% chance of rain as showers start to taper off. Skies will clear through the afternoon and evening. The high on Saturday will be 59 degrees.

Clear skies are on tap for Saturday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 62 degrees.

Clear skies are on tap for Sunday night with a chilly low of 37 degrees.

To start off the workweek on Monday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds though the day with a 30% chance of late afternoon and evening showers. The high will be 63 degrees.

Clouds start to move back in on Monday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 90% chance of rain and a high of 60 degrees.

On Wednesday, showers taper off through the morning and skies will clear through the afternoon with a high of 41 degrees.

And for Thanksgiving, temperatures will be chilly but it will be partly cloudy with a high of 42 degrees.