The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies on tap for tonight a 40% chance of scattered showers with a low of 38 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are on tap for the start of the workweek. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 53 degrees.

Showers continue through Monday night with a 40% chance of showers. The low will be 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be 56 degrees.

Showers continue through Tuesday night with a low of 40 degrees. The chance of rain will be 50%.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to start with showers from the night before tapering off through Wednesday morning. Skies will clear through the rest of the morning and afternoon. The high will be 59 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are on tap for Wednesday night with a chilly low of 39 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast as temperatures warm back up on Thursday with a high of 67 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 70 degrees.

A mix of clouds and sun are on tap for Saturday with a high of 71 degrees.

And for next Sunday, mostly sunny skies are forecast with a high of 73 degrees.

Have a great night!