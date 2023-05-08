Our Storm Team 11 forecast for this evening features a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 60 degrees.

Tuesday we’ll see a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning through the afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees. Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. The low will be 50 degrees.

Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees through the afternoon. Wednesday evening we will see partly cloudy skies. The low will be 52 degrees.

Thursday we will see a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the evening. Otherwise the high will be 80 degrees. Thursday evening we will see temperatures dropping back to 57 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday the high will be 80 degrees with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the evening. Friday night we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 58.

Saturday a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the evening. the high will be 82 degrees. Saturday night, We’ll see mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 60 degrees.

Mother’s Day looks rainy and wet with scattered showers and thunderstorm activity. The rain chance will be 50%. The high will be 82 degrees.

We hold on to scattered showers for your Monday with a high of 82 degrees and the rain chance at 50%.

