Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Independence Day: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

