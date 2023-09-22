The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies the overnight with a low of 51 degrees.

We welcome in the Fall Season at 2:50AM tomorrow morning. Some areas may see a few showers for the first day of fall. Here in the Tri-Cities, partly cloudy skies are on tap for Saturday. Those in the North Carolina Mountains and in Eastern Southwest Virginia may see a few showers as what is now Tropical Storm Ophelia rides up the east coast and makes landfall on the North Carolina coast. The high on Saturday will be 74 degrees. Winds will be gusty with 5-15mph winds and gusts up to 20mph.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 53 degrees. Wins will still be gusty at 5-10mph with gusts up to 20mph.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 75 degrees.

We will continue to see partly cloudy skies through Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday in the Tri-Cities. However, there is a with a 20% chance of some showers in the North Carolina Mountains and in Eastern Southwest Virginia. The high will be 80 degree.

Clouds start to increase Monday night as scattered showers start to increase as well. The low will be 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 75 degrees.

Rain continues with the possibility of a few thunderstorms Tuesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms continue into Wednesday with a 50% rain chance and a high of 74 degrees.

Showers start to taper off Wednesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with 30% chance of rain. The high will be 73 degrees.

And for next Friday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with 30% chance of rain. The high will be 74 degrees.

Have a great weekend.