Showers ending with a mild but mostly cloudy Halloween ahead – Beautiful Monday on tap – Rain returns mid-week

Happy Halloween everyone! Here is your spooktacular Storm Team 11 forecast.

Halloween: Isolated shower activity early. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 20%. Trick-or-treating looks dry with temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Fog early. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Cold. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Frosty start. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a high near 53. Rain developing late. Rain chance 20%.

Wednesday Night: Showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Rain chance 30%.

Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Rain chance 60%.

Friday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Rain chance 40%.

Friday Night: Showers possible overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Rain chance 20%.

Saturday: Lingering AM showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 52. Rain chance 20%.

Have a great rest of your Sunday.

