Today: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.



Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60.



Thursday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Friday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Saturday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Sunday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.