Good afternoon Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your week ahead.
Today: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 mph or less.
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower or storm. Highs in the lower 80s. Rain chance 20%.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 30%.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50%.
Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 60%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50%.
Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 50%.
Have a great rest of your afternoon.