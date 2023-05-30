The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies overnight with a low of 57 degrees. Some patchy fog is possible through sunrise.

A mix of sun and clouds are in store for our Wednesday with a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 80 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm. The high will be warm at 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 57 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm. The high will be warm at 85 degrees.

Friday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 56 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast on Saturday. The high will be 87 degrees.

Saturday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 57 degrees.

A better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives for the second half of our weekend into next week.

Sunday we will see a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 83 degrees.

Sunday night skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 57 degrees.

Rain chances continue to increase as we head into our Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely on both days. The high on both days will be around 80 degrees. The rain chance will be 60%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.