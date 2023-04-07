Good evening everyone. Here is a look at your Easter weekend forecast.

Tonight: Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. highs in the lower to mid-50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers until early morning, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid-30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s. East winds 10 mph or less.

Monday: Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

