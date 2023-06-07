The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain early tonight followed by clearing skies with a low near 50 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 75 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast Friday with a high near 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 49 degrees.

Saturday looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies and a high near 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. The high will be near 84degrees.

Showers are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high on Monday will be mild at 76 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a chance of rain. The low will be 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 83 degrees.

