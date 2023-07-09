Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this evening. Better chances will remain focused across northeast Tennessee. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Monday: A 40% chance of light scattered showers through the predawn hours. Otherwise, gradual clearing will lead to a mostly sunny sky through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light winds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: A 40% chance of light scattered showers through the predawn hours. Otherwise, gradual clearing will lead to a mostly sunny sky through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.



Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Saturday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.



Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Sunday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Have a great night!