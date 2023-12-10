The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for much colder air moving into the region Sunday night, changing lingering rain from last night’s storm into a wintry mix and snow later tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for the Northeast Tennessee mountains, the North Carolina mountains and the Southwest Virginia highlands. Snow accumulation is about 1-3 inches across the mountains with the possibility of 2-4 inches 3,000 feet and above. Roads may be slick, so use caution when traveling. Winds will be gusty as well especially through the overnight tonight with 35 mph wind gusts.

Snow will be mainly in the higher elevations of Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and North Carolina, as well as some light snow showers in the higher elevations of Wise, Dickenson and Buchanan counties in Southwest Virginia. Snow showers will last through Sunday night but will taper off early Monday morning.

Possible accumulation is about 1-3 inches in the Northeast Tennessee, North Carolina and Southwest Virginia mountains with the possibility of 2-4 inches in the highest mountain areas of 3,000 feet and above. The Tri-Cities may see some flurries.

The low tonight will be 30 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Monday, a few lingering snow showers are forecast for the higher elevations early Monday morning tapering off in the mid-morning hours. Monday will start off cloudy with gradual clearing throughout the day, the high will be cold at 40 degrees.

Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 22 degrees.

Sunny skies and cold temperatures are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 48 degrees.

Tuesday night will be clear and cold with a low of 25 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with a high of 52 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear skies and chilly with a low of 27 degrees.

We will see some passing clouds on Thursday with a high of 53 degrees.

Thursday night will be mainly clear with a low of 29 degrees.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on tap for Friday with a high of 54 degrees.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Saturday. The high will be 54 degrees.

And for next Sunday, mostly cloudy skies are forecast with afternoon showers moving in, There will be a 40% chance of rain with a high of 51 degrees.

Have a great night and a great start to the work week.