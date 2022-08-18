The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 60 degrees.

Looking at a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 82 degrees. For tomorrow night the showers stick around with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low of 62 degrees.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday with a high of 83 degrees. The rain chance Saturday will be 50%.

Storm chances ramp up Sunday night into Monday.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 79 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are also in the forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms for both days. The high will be near 79 degrees.

Wednesday brings back the sun and clouds and drying out a little with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

And for next Thursday, sun and clouds with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great night!