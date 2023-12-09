Longer video, but every detail of this powerful storm system is broken down and explained.

Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for chilly rain to continue through early Saturday afternoon. The rain chance will be 80%. The rest of the afternoon will be mild with a few hit showers. The high will be mild at 64 degrees. Showers will increase late tonight into the early morning hours of Sunday. The low will be 47 degrees.

Sunday will feature a powerful line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the region through the early morning hours. A few storms could be stronger with isolated damaging wind gusts and quarter-sized hail possible. The tornado threat, although low, is not zero.

In addition to the storms, we will see periods of locally heavy rainfall throughout the day. The high will be 58 degrees. Another thing to point out is that the high will occur early in the morning with the temperatures falling throughout the day.

The cold air invades through Sunday afternoon and evening transitioning leftover moisture to snow, especially across elevations above 2,500 ft. Accumulations will be 1-3″ for the mountains with some of the highest peaks picking up over 4”. Parts of northeastern southwest Virginia could be seen 2-3″ in isolated spots. Most of us will not see any accumulation, but the foothills of northeast Tennessee may see a dusting of snow.

Sunday night we will see snow showers at times with a cold low of 28 degrees.

Monday will be chilly with clouds and lingering flurries and snow showers possible. Chance of precipitation 40%. The rest of the afternoon will see a mixture of sun and clouds. The high will be a cold 42 degrees. Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 22 degrees.

Tuesday we will see sunny skies with a high of 49 degrees. There will be a few clouds passing Tuesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cold with a low of 27 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a cool high of 53 degrees.

Next Friday clouds will be on the increase with a high of 55 degrees and a 20% chance of showers late.

Have a great and safe rest of your Saturday afternoon.