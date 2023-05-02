Our Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies this evening with a 40% chance of scattered showers. It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. The low will be 40 degrees.

Wednesday morning we could see a 40% chance of a few showers. Further to the north across northern southwest Virginia, we could see a rain/snow mix through the early afternoon. Otherwise, the skies will remain mostly cloudy. The high will be 58 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are on tap for Wednesday night with a chilly low of 37 degrees.

Thursday will feature warmer conditions with plenty of sunshine. The high will be 66 degrees.

Thursday evening will be mostly clear. The low will be 42 degrees.

Friday we will be under mostly sunny skies with a 30% chance of rain late in the evening. The high will be 70 degrees.

Friday night looks wet with scattered showers continuing at times. The low will be 48 degrees.

Saturday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers through the early afternoon. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy The high will be 68 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The low will be 50 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 20% of a stray shower chance possible. The high will be 73 degrees.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The low will be 53 degrees.

Monday will be mild with a 40% chance of scattered showers and t-storms. The high will be 78 degrees.

Next Tuesday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers and t-storms. The high will be very mild at 80 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your Tuesday.