The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees. A strong t-storm or two cannot be ruled out. Main threat would be damaging wind gusts. Locally heavy rainfall will also be likely with any showers or t-storms this afternoon and evening. Repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to flash flooding especially across NE southwest Virginia.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 60 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. The low will be 61 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 83 degrees. A pop-up shower or t-storm will be possible in the afternoon. Rain chance will be 20%. Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night with a low of 61 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday. The chance of rain is 60%. The high on Wednesday will be 75 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 73 degrees. Fair skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 76 degrees.