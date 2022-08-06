Good afternoon. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Keep in mind that a few storms could become strong to locally severe with up 60 mph winds and heavy rainfall possible. Slow moving storms could produce very heavy rainfall in a short amount of time. This could lead to localized flash flooding. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A few lingering showers, mainly before 10pm. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A few showers and storms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Have a great rest of your Saturday.