Good evening! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast for this Sunday evening.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 am and 5 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am, then a slight chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A slight chance of showers before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Stay safe and enjoy the rest of your evening.