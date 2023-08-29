Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies for the rest of this evening. In addition, we will see an 60% chance of scattered showers and t-storms overnight. The low will be 68 degrees. Scattered areas of flash flooding remain possible through the overnight across the mountains and foothills of east Tennessee.

Showers will tapper off through our Wednesday morning leaving the area under partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. The high will be 83 degrees. Wednesday evening will remain partly cloudy with a low of 59 degrees.

Tropical moisture from the remnants of Idalia will keep clouds in the forecast for our Thursday. The high will be 79 degrees. The greatest impacts from the tropical system will likely stay to our east across the Carolinas. Skies will clear Thursday night allowing the low to cool off to 55 degrees.

Sunshine emerges for our Friday and sticks around abundantly into our Labor Day weekend. Highs Friday will be near 83 degrees. Expect mostly clear skies Friday evening with a low of 58 degrees.

Saturday skies stay mostly sunny with a high of 85 degrees. Fair skies will stick around Saturday night with a low of 61 degrees.

Sunday will be a little warmer at 86 degrees under sunny skies. Sunday night will stay clear with a low of 61 degrees.

Labor Day looks very mild with sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees. Thankfully the humidity will be lower so it won’t feel stifling hot outside. Monday evening will be mostly clear with a low of 63 degrees.

Next Tuesday looks hot with a high of 89 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Have a great rest of your evening.