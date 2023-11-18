The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies early Saturday with a 20% chance of scattered showers. Skies will clear through the afternoon. The high will be 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night. The low Saturday night will be 28 degrees.

Sunday we will soak up abundant sunshine with a high near 60 degrees. We will see an increase in clouds Sunday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees. Showers are forecast for Monday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Clouds and rain are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 58 degrees. The rain chance on Tuesday is 80%. Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with scattered showers. The low will be 45 degrees.

We could see a few showers very early Wednesday with afternoon sunshine. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 60%. The high on Wednesday will be 53 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 35.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 48 degrees. Cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Thursday night with a 30% chance of a few showers. The low will be 30 degrees.

Skies will gradually clear through the day on Friday. The high will be near 53 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.