**The Severe Thunderstorm Watch was dropped shortly after recoding for the Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky counties that were included earlier.**

Tonight: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 am and 2 pm, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 86. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.