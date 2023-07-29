Important Weather Advisories:

Our region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Currently, there are severe thunderstorm warnings across parts of the region. Make sure you are staying weather aware.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered strong to severe storms for the rest of the evening lingering into the overnight tonight. The entirety of our region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM tonight. Our entire region is in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for seeing severe weather meaning that we will be seeing scattered severe storms across the area. This event is expected to last until about 10 PM tonight. The main threats will be damaging winds of about 60+ miles per hour and seeing hail quarter-sized or larger. There will be a lot of rain in a short amount of time so there is the possibility of flooding across our region as well.

Storms will start to calm down late tonight. The low will be 69 degrees.

Cooler air will make its way back into the region bringing the humidity down and the high temperatures back down to the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night as the storms taper off with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with a low of 61 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.