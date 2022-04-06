The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Some of the storms could become strong to severe with the biggest potential threat being damaging winds and hail; however, we can’t rule out a possible tornado. The low tonight will be near 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a high near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Showers return to the area Friday with a high of 52 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%.

Rain and snow showers are forecast for Friday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy, breezy and much cooler with a 60% chance of rain and snow showers early followed by clearing skies late in the day. There will be a possibility for some light snowfall accumulations, especially across the higher elevations. The high will be 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with frost in the morning. The high will be 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 73 degrees.

Clouds increase late Monday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be warm at 76 degrees.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a low near 52 and a high on Wednesday near 74 degrees.

Stay up-to-date on the weather tonight with WJHL both online and on the air.