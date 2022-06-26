Good Sunday evening. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 1 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9 am and 3 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.