Good evening. Here is your updated Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 8 pm and 10 pm. Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.